Darius Garland: Fully recovered from knee surgery
Garland is fully recovered from the November knee procedure that kept him out for most of his freshman season at Vanderbilt, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports.
Garland has been conducting individual workouts over the last few weeks, so this isn't particularly surprising, but it's still a positive confirmation for the point guard, who will likely hear his name called in the top five in Thursday's NBA Draft. Garland has long been rumored to be in play at No. 4 -- a pick currently owned by the Lakers but controlled by the Pelicans -- but Givony reports that the Knicks, owners of the No. 3 pick, brought Garland in for a last-minute workout Tuesday morning.
