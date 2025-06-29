Gordon (wrist) will decline his $3.4 million player option for 2025-26 on Sunday and become an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Before spraining his wrist shortly before the All-Star break, the veteran guard played in 39 regular-season games and posted career-low averages in points (6.8), rebounds (1.2) and minutes (19.7) while shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. Gordon underwent successful surgery at the end of February and was given a three-month re-evaluation timeline, so he should have a healthy offseason ahead of him.