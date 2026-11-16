Another week is in the books, and while for some, the season has been a joyride, others have had to deal with a seemingly endless list of injuries. For those who have faced nothing but adversity, your sit/start decisions are potentially more important. Week five will see 13 teams playing four times, 16 teams suiting up three times, while Charlotte lands the dreaded two-game week.

Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players due to injury management.

Five Games: N/A

Four Games: BOS, CHI, DEN, DET, GSW, MEM, MIN, NOP, NYK, ORL, POR, UTA, WAS

Three Games: ATL, BKN, CLE, DAL, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, OKC, PHI, PHO, SAC, SAS, TOR

Two Games: CHA

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the fifth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: De'Anthony Melton, GSW

Opponents: @NOP, @DAL, @MEM, BOS

With Steph Curry potentially sidelined for up to a month, it appears as though Melton is going to be thrust into the starting lineup. He assumed that role during the first game missed by Curry, chipping in across the board. Although he played only 18 minutes, Golden State lost by almost 40 points, so it wasn't an accurate reflection of what his role might look like moving forward. His efficiency is likely to be somewhat of an issue, although he can more than make up for that with his peripheral contributions. With four games over the next seven days, starting Melton this week is really a no-brainer.

Consider sitting: Coby White, CHA

Opponents: @LAL, @ATL

Although he has now scored 21 points in back-to-back games, White remains on a firm minutes restriction of about 20 minutes per game. Expecting him to score at that rate on a consistent basis feels somewhat foolish. Although his playing time could certainly increase slightly next week, the restrictions are likely to stick for at least a couple of weeks, given his recent injury history. With only two games this week, having him on your bench feels like the right move.

Consider sitting: Egor Demin, BKN

Opponents: PHI, CHI, ORL

Having recently returned from a leg injury that cost him six games, Demin has averaged 16.5 points and 3.5 3-pointers in two appearances. While the scoring has been decent, the fact that he has recorded a total of two rebounds, three assists and one steal during that time is concerning. The return of Mikel Brown and Nolan Traore is going to complicate matters for Demin, even though he should remain a starter. His limited upside and the fact that he is in a bit of a time-share make him a definite bench candidate this week.

Forwards

Consider starting: Matas Buzelis, CHI

Opponents: @CLE, @BKN, WAS, DEN

It would appear as though the questions regarding whether Buzelis needs to be rostered have been put to bed, at least for the foreseeable future. A hand injury to Caleb Wilson has resulted in a more stable floor for Buzelis, having now played at least 29 minutes in four straight games. In that time, he has averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, one block and 2.7 3-pointers. While the production is still underwhelming, at least when compared to where people were drafting him, his arrow seems to be pointing in the right direction, making him a clear must-start player this week.

Consider starting: Tristan da Silva, ORL

Opponents: @BOS, PHI, @BKN, @WAS

While da Silva's overall upside is somewhat limited, the fact of the matter is that despite the return of Jalen Suggs, he is going to have to continue playing meaningful minutes. In four appearances over the past two weeks, da Silva has averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 3-pointers in 33.2 minutes per game. The eventual return of Paolo Banchero will likely change our opinion on da Silva, but for now, his scoring and floor spacing are needed by Orlando, making him a relatively safe starting option for those needing points and 3s.

Consider sitting: Tari Eason, HOU

Opponents: @MIA, @IND, @DEN

Deciding what to do with Eason this week is a tough decision. He is coming off two strong performances in which he averaged 19.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 3-pointers. While this looks great on the surface, digging a little deeper makes things far less certain. He failed to record a defensive stat in either of those games, something that managers are typically reliant on. Both Fred VanVleet and Marcus Smart have missed time, affording Eason additional playing time. Assuming Houston is running at full health heading into this week, there is a chance Eason could fail to play more than about 24 minutes in each of his three games. Leaving him on the bench could end up being a stroke of genius.

Centers

Consider starting: Yves Missi, NOP

Opponents: GSW, DET, @OKC, @SAS

There is definitely an element of risk when it comes to Missi's immediate outlook. He has played only once since returning from a knee injury, limited to 22 minutes in a loss to the Nuggets. However, he managed to block a season-high four shots during that time, bringing his season total to eight blocks in 61 minutes. He has also pulled down 23 rebounds in that span, making him a potential elite source of both boards and blocks. While there is a chance he could miss one game this week, given New Orleans has a back-to-back set against the Thunder and Spurs, he is still worth considering as a starter for anyone needing traditional big man numbers.

Consider sitting: Moussa Diabate, CHA

Opponents: @LAL, @ATL

This is a simple case of only having two games, while every other center in the league plays three or even four times. Diabate has been a solid player once again this season, although he is outside the top 100 in four games over the past two weeks. During that time, he has averaged 8.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game. If you are scrambling to fill your center spot, rolling with Diabate is fine. However, there is a decent chance you have others to pick from who should be able to utilize volume to their advantage.