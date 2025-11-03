We now have a decent idea of what the rotations are going to look like across most teams. Excluding unforeseen injuries, the playing time for fantasy-relevant players is somewhat predictable, meaning our sit/start decisions are now based on what we know, rather than what we think we know.

Week 3 delivers an abundance of action, with 17 teams tabled for four appearances and 12 teams taking the court three times, leaving the Hornets as the only team with two games.

Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players during the home stretch.

Four Games: BKN, BOS, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, OKC, PHI, SAC, WAS

Three Games: ATL, CHI, CLE, LAL, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHO, POR, SAS, TOR, UTA

Two Games: CHA

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the second week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Quentin Grimes, PHI

Opponents: @CHI, @CLE, TOR, DET

Despite coming off the bench, Grimes has been a key piece for the 76ers thus far, logging at least 30 minutes in but one of his appearances. Through six games, he is averaging 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.2 three-pointers in 31.9 minutes per game. The eventual return of Paul George and Jaren McCain will, in theory, impact Grimes' opportunities. However, given he has proven himself time and time again, it would make sense for him to continue playing a sizeable role. For the upcoming week, he is a no-brainer when it comes to deciding whether to start him or not.

Consider sitting: Kon Knueppel, CHA

Opponents: @NOP, @MIA

Fresh off a career-high 24-point performance in a win over Utah, Knueppel continues to develop into a semi-reliable scoring option. Keeping in mind this performance came without LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller, expectations should probably be tempered slightly, especially with only two games over the next seven days. Across his first seven games, Knueppel is averaging 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.1 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes per game. While his role appears relatively secure, the fact that his overall value is largely reliant on scoring makes him a viable bench candidate this week.

Consider sitting: Jordan Poole, NOP

Opponents: CHA, @DAL, @SAS

Things in New Orleans have not gone as planned for Poole. That might be the understatement of the season. Over the first six games, Poole is averaging 18.3 points, 3.0 assists and 3.2 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes per game. On the surface, these numbers appear serviceable. However, he was relegated to the bench after just three games, with rookie Jeremiah Fears moving into the starting lineup. Since the relegation, Poole has scored fewer than 12 points in two of the three games. His minutes have been trending in the wrong direction, and chances are that he is frustrated with the current situation. With so much volatility, moving him to the bench might save you some frustration of your own.

Forwards

Consider starting: Jaime Jaquez, MIA

Opponents: @LAC, @DEN, CHA, POR

While Nikola Jovic was a bit of a talking point coming into the season, it's been Jaquez who has let his play do all the talking. Despite continuing to come off the bench, Jaquez has been arguably the most consistent player in Miami thus far, averaging 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.8 steals, shooting 63.8 percent from the field. Outside of a poor performance against the Spurs, Jaquez has scored the ball well, tallying a team-high 31 points during Sunday's loss to the Lakers. There is certainly a chance his production falls off at some point, making him a slightly risky starter. However, Miami needs all the scoring it can get, so let's give Jaquez a look this week.

Consider starting: Josh Minott, BOS

Opponents: UTA, WAS, @ORL, @ORL

Minott's numbers certainly don't jump off the page, that much is clear. Through six games, he is averaging 8.3 points per game, adding 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers and 2.0 combined steals and blocks in just 21.8 minutes. Overall production aside, the bigger talking point is the fact that after starting the year off the bench, he has since moved into the starting lineup, holding down that role for the past four games. He has scored double digits in three of those four games, averaging 9.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers. While the production is likely to be up and down, assuming he can stick in the starting lineup, there is enough upside to warrant starting him in fantasy leagues this week.

Consider sitting: Rui Hachimura, LAL

Opponents: @POR, SAS, @ATL

It's been another modest start for Hachimura, putting up averages of 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers across the first seven games. Anyone scoring at least 15 points per game is going to have some fantasy value, given the points category is arguably the trickiest to fill. However, much of Hachimura's production has come without LeBron James and Luka Doncic. While James is yet to return, Doncic was back on the court during Sunday's win over the Heat. Hachimura is renowned for having a very empty fantasy game, which could be even more prevalent now that Doncic is present. Hachimura is definitely someone to not only consider benching, but could also be a flat-out drop.

Centers

Consider starting: Isaiah Jackson, IND

Opponents: MIL, BKN, @DEN, @GSW

Frustration is a very good way of summarizing the season thus far for Jackson. Despite starting in five of the six games, Jackson's numbers have been underwhelming. If we're being honest, that's putting it nicely. Over the first six games, he has averaged just 5.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest. However, perhaps his luck is about to change. He has played 27 and 21 minutes in each of the past two games. His 21-minute performance during Saturday's win over the Warriors included two fouls in the first three minutes. So, was he in line for a handful of extra playing time? This one obviously comes with a lot of risk, but given the Pacers' center depth is arguably the worst in the league, Jackson could be about to trend up, so let's try and get ahead of it.

Consider sitting: Ryan Kalkbrenner, CHA

Opponents: @NOP, @MIA

While it's been a slow start for Jackson, the same can't be said about Kalkbrenner. There was some conjecture as to who would be the starting center in Charlotte coming into the season, with both Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee in the discussion. To the delight of many, Kalkbrenner was handed the starting role, and he has made the most of his opportunity. Through seven games, he is averaging 9.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks, shooting an incredible 81.1 percent from the field. The defense has been better than expected, while the offense tends to come and go. With his overall game continuing to develop, shifting him to your bench for a two-game week, while somewhat frustrating, could end up being the right decision.