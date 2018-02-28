Fantasy Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch

With no postseason aspirations, Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg has openly declared that some veterans will be ceding significant minutes to young players moving forward, and Nwaba has been one of the beneficiaries thus far. The second-year swingman has three double-digit scoring efforts in the first four games coming out of the All-Star break, while also putting in solid work on the boards. Over his last four games, Nwaba is averaging 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals across an encouraging 32.5 minutes per contest. Will Barton, DEN: The Nuggets will soon have to make a decision on whether Barton or Wilson Chandler will head to the bench to accommodate Paul Millsap's presumed reentry into the starting five, and the former is certainly making a case to be the one to stick on the first unit. Barton has been holding down the starting small forward job since prior to the All-Star break and has made good use of the opportunity, averaging 19.6 points while putting up an elevated 14.4 attempts per contest over the last five. He's ripped off six straight double-digit scoring efforts, as well, and with strong returns in virtually every other category, his stock is as bullish as it's been all season.