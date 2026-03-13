Rupert (two-way) won't play in Friday's game against Detroit.

Rupert had appeared in nine of Memphis' 11 games since the All-Star break and averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.0 assists in 29.0 minutes, though he won't suit up Friday as the Grizzlies manage his availability. The two-way player's next chance to suit up will come Monday against Chicago, but he's eligible to suit up for just seven of the Grizzlies' remaining 16 contests after Friday.