Gravett provided 21 points (8-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 42 minutes Sunday against Long Island.

Gravett managed to top 20 points despite an erratic shooting night. Gravett plays hard-nosed defense which has largely offset his poor shooting splits of 37.7 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from three. Even with his poor offensive play in mind, Gravett's still managing to average 30.5 minutes per game on the season.