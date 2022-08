Silva signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks on Thursday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Silva will join the Hawks for training camp after spending the 2021-22 season between Miami and Minnesota. He was most productive last season in his 17 appearances with the G League's Iowa Wolves, averaging 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest.