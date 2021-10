Dieng won't return to Saturday's preseason game against the Grizzlies due to a right hand sprain.

Dieng started and logged 13 minutes of action before suffering the sprained hand. With Clint Capela (Achilles) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) also currently out, the next man up at center would presumably be Jahlil Okafor, although it seems more likely that the Hawks would slide John Collins down to center instead. Either way, the severity of Dieng's injury is currently unclear.