Alexander-Walker closed Tuesday's 126-97 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

Alexander-Walker, while not at his best, continues to produce serviceable numbers, having scored at least 14 points in four of his five playoff appearances. However, given the fact that he has been a major cog for the Hawks this season, fans are certainly looking for him to do more on both ends of the floor. During that five-game period, Alexander-Walker has averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 3.4 three-pointers.