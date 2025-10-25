Alexander-Walker closed with 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 111-107 victory over the Magic.

Alexander-Walker moved into the starting lineup, replacing Zaccharie Risacher, who was ruled out with an ankle injury. The move yielded immediate rewards, with Alexander-Walker scoring 19 points in the comeback victory. This is exactly why the Hawks acquired him during the offseason, to provide the team with much-needed depth at the guard position. While he will clearly be an every-night part of the rotation, managers shouldn't expect this kind of production on a regular basis.