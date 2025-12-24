Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Returning to starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Bulls on Tuesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Alexander-Walker has come off the bench in two of his last three outings, but he'll enter Atlanta's starting five Tuesday due to the absence of Dyson Daniels (hip). Across nine games in December, Alexander-Walker has averaged 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.2 threes and 0.9 steals over 32.6 minutes per game.
