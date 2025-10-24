Alexander-Walker will start in Friday's game against the Magic.

With Zaccharie Risacher (ankle) sidelined, Alexander-Walker will step into the starting five. The 27-year-old swingman logged 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Raptors, posting 10 points (2-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.