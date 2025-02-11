Young finished Monday's 112-106 win over the Magic with 19 points (6-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes.

Young helped the Hawks ice Monday's game in the fourth quarter, with 11 of his 19 points coming in the final frame. He did struggle offensively, missing all but one of his three-point attempts while committing nine turnovers for the fifth time this season. Young has turned the ball over at least five times in seven of his last nint outings, and over that span he has shot just 29.4 percent from three-point range on 9.4 3PA/G.