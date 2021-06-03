Young recorded 36 points (10-28 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 13-15 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Young didn't have his best shooting performance and only made 10 of his field-goal attempts, but he took advantage of his elite ability to gain free throws and went to the charity stripe 15 times -- that's more than the figure he compiled in his last three appearances. Young looked impressive in the series against the Knicks and averaged 29.2 points per game over his first five playoff appearances.