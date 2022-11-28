Young finished with 22 points (4-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 13-13 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 loss to the Heat.

Young was shooting 49.6 percent from the field over his last five contests heading into Sunday's matchup, but he struggled to a 4-for-16 night in the loss. He was still able to get to the charity stripe, however, where he's been nearly automatic on the season (89.9 percent). Young has put up 30-plus points in three straight and continues to show his value as a passer for this Atlanta squad.