Young (Achilles) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has missed only four games for the Hawks this season, and it appears he likely won't be missing a fifth Wednesday when facing Miami despite dealing with inflammation in his right Achilles. The superstar guard has played exceptionally well this season for Atlanta and is currently on a hot streak, scoring 35 or more points in four out of the last six games.