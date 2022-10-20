Young finished Wednesday's win over the Rockets with 23 points (7-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT),13 assists, three rebounds, one block and a steal across 38 minutes.

Young didn't exactly have the hot hand from the field on Wednesday night, going just 1-of-9 from three-point range and hitting just two of his first nine shots in the contest. However, the Hawks point guard made up for the poor shooting performance by dishing out assists left and right, including nine in the first half. It was a promising start for Young and the Hawks, who will look to take another leap forward this year after the acquisition of star shooting guard Dejounte Murray.