Young registered 19 points (3-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds and 14 assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 136-126 loss to Chicago.
Young posted his 21st game of the season with at least 12 assists. He has posted just 4-for-18 shooting from beyond the arc across his last two games, but he cut down on his turnovers Monday -- posting just two turnovers after averaging 5.0 giveaways in eight prior contests.
