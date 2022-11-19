The Hawks recalled Forrest from the College Park Skyhawks of the G League on Saturday.
Forrest will be available for Saturday's game versus the Raptors. Forrest is averaging 3.8 minutes across five games for the Hawks this season, so he will likely continue to bounce back and forth between the G League and NBA.
