Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Explodes for career-high 36 points
Nunn produced 36 points (14-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 135-121 overtime win against the Hawks.
Nunn finished with career highs in scoring and rebounding while also matching his career high in minutes, which he just set on Sunday versus the Bulls. Prior to this one he hadn't scored at least 20 points since Nov. 23, and he was even held to single digits in four of the previous nine games, this after pouring in at least 20 in seven of 14 games to begin his career.
