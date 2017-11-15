Heat's Okaro White: Diagnosed with broken foot
White has been diagnosed with a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot and will undergo surgery Thursday. There is currently no timetable for his return.
White suffered the injury during Tuesday's practice. While not a huge part of the Heat's rotation, he was still called upon to play 13.3 minutes per game over a six-game stretch and has proven to be quality depth for the team since last season. If nothing else, this likely opens up more time for the likes of Justice Winslow and Bam Adebayo if the team suffers injuries to their other forwards.
More News
-
Heat's Okaro White: Out with foot injury Wednesday•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Not on initial injury report•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Out Wednesday•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.