White has been diagnosed with a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot and will undergo surgery Thursday. There is currently no timetable for his return.

White suffered the injury during Tuesday's practice. While not a huge part of the Heat's rotation, he was still called upon to play 13.3 minutes per game over a six-game stretch and has proven to be quality depth for the team since last season. If nothing else, this likely opens up more time for the likes of Justice Winslow and Bam Adebayo if the team suffers injuries to their other forwards.