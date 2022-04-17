Herro (knee) is off the Heat's injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 of the Heat's first-round playoff series against the Hawks.

One week ago, Herro sat out the Heat's regular-season finale against the Magic due to left knee soreness, but he was likely just sitting out for precautionary purposes since Miami had already clinched the Eastern Conference's No. 1 overall seed. Herro's absence from the injury report prior to Game 1 implies that he'll face no restrictions Sunday. The NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award favorite wrapped up the regular season with averages of 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes per game over 66 appearances.