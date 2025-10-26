Ball posted 27 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 loss to the 76ers.

Ball led the Hornets in scoring and steals in the losing effort against Philadelphia on Saturday night. The 24-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game over two outings to begin the 2025-26 season. Ball will look to keep things going against the Wizards on Sunday in the second night of a back-to-back.