Ball (ankle) participated in Wednesday's practice and is progressing in his recovery but won't play Thursday's game versus the Jazz, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball will miss his 12th straight game Thursday due to a right ankle injury. However, the star guard's return to practice and participation in on-court activities is a good sign that he will retake the floor soon. Ball's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Golden State.