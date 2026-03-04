Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Returns Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ball (undisclosed) returned to Tuesday's game against the Mavericks with 3:35 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.
It's unclear why Ball exited to the locker room with the training staff earlier in the second. However, he quickly returned to the bench and was cleared to check back in.
More News
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Exits to locker room•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Shoots high volume from three•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Makes 10 threes in win•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Inefficient in Friday's loss•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Poor showing from field•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Strikes for 24 against Atlanta•