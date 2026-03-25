Ball chipped in 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 134-90 win over the Kings.

Despite playing just three quarters in the blowout win, Ball finished as Charlotte's second-leading scorer while knocking down a game-high-tying six triples. The star point guard has reached the 20-point threshold in four consecutive contests and has totaled 13 made triples over his last two games. Additionally, the 24-year-old led the Hornets in assists and steals, recording multiple swipes for a third straight game.