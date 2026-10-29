Reid recorded seven points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 13 minutes in Wednesday's 97-89 loss to the Pistons.

Head coach Charles Lee said postgame that Reid "didn't meet our standards in the first half," and he didn't step on the hardwood in the second half. Although he saw limited action, the big man still finished as the Hornets' third-leading rebounder. He scored 17-plus points in each of the first four games of the regular season, recording two double-doubles in that span.