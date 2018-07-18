Isaiah Whitehead: Officially waived by Denver
Whitehead (wrist) was waived by the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Whitehead was traded to the Nuggets last week as part of a salary dump from Denver, as Brooklyn took on the contracts of both Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur. Whitehead is yet to make much of an impact at the professional level, but as soon as he clears waivers, he'll be free to sign on with any team before the start of training camp.
