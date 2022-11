Pickett had 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Mad Ants.

Pickett has struggled in terms of consistency on a game-to-game basis, but his recent performances have been quite good. He's scored at least 20 points in three of his last four outings. However, the lack of efficiency remains an issue, as he's made just 39.6 percent of his shots and 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts across seven contests in the campaign.