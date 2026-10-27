Bailey closed Monday's 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes.

Bailey recorded his second straight double-double, logging a season-high 34 minutes in the process. Both Jaren Jackson (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (wrist) left this game early and did not return. Should they miss additional time, Bailiey will likely be tasked with doing a lot more on both ends of the floor. In four appearances to begin the season, Bailey has been a top 50 player, averaging 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.