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Bailey provided 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 147-111 loss to Minnesota.

Bailey returned from a one-game absence as a result of a concussion, moving straight back into the starting lineup. Although he logged just 25 minutes, he finished with 17 points, continuing to do more than enough to warrant a roster spot in all fantasy formats. Based on what we saw prior to the absence, we should expect Bailey to push back over 30 minutes, sooner rather than later.

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