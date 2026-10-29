Bailey accumulated 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Bailey was efficient inside the arc, converting eight of his 12 two-point attempts, though his perimeter shooting remained inconsistent. The second-year forward played a team-high 39 minutes, giving him ample opportunities to contribute offensively and on the glass. His substantial workload is encouraging for fantasy purposes, but improved three-point efficiency and more consistent contributions in other categories would strengthen his overall value.