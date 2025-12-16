Bailey totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 140-133 overtime victory over Dallas.

While Bailey was clearly outshined by Cooper Flagg's 40-point explosion, his team was able to get the last laugh as Utah ended up winning in overtime. Bailey, however, has not been shooting well, averaging 9.2 points on just 35.2 percent from the field and 1.4 threes on a meager 31.8 percent clip in his last five contests.