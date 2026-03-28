Bailey registered 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Friday's 135-129 loss to the Nuggets.

The rookie out of Rutgers struggled with his three-point shot, but he was nearly automatic with his two-point attempts. Inconsistencies and ups and downs are going to be part of Bailey's game early on, but he has shown flashes of his scoring potential. He's reached the 15-point mark in six games in a row and is now averaging a solid line of 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the All-Star break.