Peterson delivered 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 112-100 loss to the Mavericks.

Peterson produced an impressive two-way performance, supplementing efficient scoring with five combined defensive stats. His five assists also highlighted his growing contributions as a playmaker. The rookie's ability to contribute in several categories gives him intriguing fantasy upside, particularly if he maintains a consistent workload near 30 minutes. He's scored at least 14 points in four of his last six games, averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.