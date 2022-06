Paschall was not extended a qualifying offer by the Jazz on Thursday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Last season was Paschall's first with Utah. He held a relatively small role, averaging 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.7 minutes across 58 appearances. He shot a career-high 37.0 percent from three. His market will likely be limited.