George closed Saturday's 123-114 loss to the Warriors with 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

After sitting out Thursday's game while fighting off an illness, George was back in form Saturday, scoring 20-plus points for a 10th straight appearances. Over that stretch, the breakout star is averaging 29.9 points, 7.2 assists, 4.8 boards, 4.1 threes and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.6 percent from beyond the arc.