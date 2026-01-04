Jazz's Keyonte George: Hits for 22 in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George closed Saturday's 123-114 loss to the Warriors with 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes.
After sitting out Thursday's game while fighting off an illness, George was back in form Saturday, scoring 20-plus points for a 10th straight appearances. Over that stretch, the breakout star is averaging 29.9 points, 7.2 assists, 4.8 boards, 4.1 threes and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.6 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Cleared to face Golden State•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Out with illness•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Dealing with illness•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Game-high 37 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Cleared to play vs. Boston•