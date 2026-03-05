Jazz's Keyonte George: Sitting out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to right ankle injury management.
Thursday is the second part of Utah's back-to-back, and the team is choosing to hold the star guard out of action. Isaiah Collier should draw the start at point guard versus Washington, and he's averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.4 minutes per contest in 15 games as a starter this season.
