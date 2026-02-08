George won't return to Saturday's game against the Magic due to a right ankle sprain. He'll finish with five points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes.

After missing Utah's previous three games due to a left ankle sprain, George rolled his right ankle late in the second quarter of Saturday's contest. Isaiah Collier started the second half against Orlando and should see increased playing time the rest of the way. George's next opportunity to play will come Monday against Miami.