George (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

George has appeared in just one game so far this month -- a Feb. 7 loss to Orlando -- during which he logged 13 minutes before sustaining a right ankle sprain that caused him to miss six consecutive contests. Before picking up the right ankle injury, he missed three straight games with a left ankle sprain. It wouldn't be surprising to see the third-year point guard operate under a minutes restriction during his return to action.

