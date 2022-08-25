Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker were traded from the Lakers on Thursday to the Jazz for Patrick Beverley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson is somewhat of a throw-in for this deal. He's 26 years old and doesn't quite fit Utah's rebuilding mindset, but the Jazz may opt to hold onto him and give him minutes to rehab more of his value. Johnson -- the former No. 8 pick in the 2015 Draft -- has struggled to find a consistent role in the NBA across four prior stops. Last year with the Lakers was a bounceback, and he found success playing a defensive role and sometimes acting as a big on offense. However, even with a potentially-increased role in Utah, it's unlikely Johnson will be with a roster spot in fantasy. He's never returned top-200 value in eight-category roto formats on a per-game basis, even when he saw 27.4 minutes for a Detroit team that drafted him.