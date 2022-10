Wieskamp was drafted by Wisconsin with the second pick in the 2022 G League Draft.

Wieskamp signed a two-year deal with the Spurs over the summer but was released Monday. He split his rookie year last season between the NBA and the G League, playing sparingly for San Antonio and averaging 17.1 points per contest for Austin. He was picked in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft after playing his college ball for Iowa.