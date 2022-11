Ayayi recorded nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 110-100 loss to the Capitanes.

It was a well-rounded effort for Ayayi, who impacted Friday's contest versus Mexico City on the boards, as a playmaker and as a scoring threat. The 22-year-old is now averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.7 minutes per contest.