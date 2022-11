Porter produced 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 23 minutes in Thursday's 117-105 win over Motor City.

Porter scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half, making five of his eight shot attempts. The 23-year-old continues to shoot well and has made 46.2 percent of his three-point tries in the season's first seven contests.