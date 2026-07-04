Kings' Darius Acuff: Scores game-high 25 points in win

Acuff finished with 25 points (9-29 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League win over Brooklyn.

Acuff shot an inefficient 9-for-29 from the field and 1-for-9 from three-point range in his first Summer League appearance. However, he still looked good for the most part, scoring a game-high 25 points. The 2026 No. 7 overall pick is coming off a quality season at Arkansas in 2025-26, averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals over 35.1 minutes in 36 games. Acuff also shot 44.0 percent from deep, so there's reason to believe he will return to form once he gets acclimated to life at the professional level.