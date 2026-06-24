Kings' Darius Acuff: Selected by Sacramento

Acuff was selected by the Kings with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Acuff is the latest in a long line of outstanding guards to play under legendary college coach John Calipari. In 36 games for Arkansas in 2025-26, the 19-year-old averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from beyond the arc in 35.1 minutes per contest, earning SEC Player of the Year, First Team All-American and Bob Cousy Award honors. He's undersized at 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, but there's no denying his microwave scoring ability, as he topped 30 points six times this past season, highlighted by a magnificent 49-point performance on the road at Alabama in February. With Russell Westbrook (toe) slated to hit free agency, Acuff is well-positioned to step into a significant role with the Kings right away.