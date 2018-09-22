Kings' Deyonta Davis: Waived by Kings

Davis was waived by the Kings on Saturday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Davis was acquired in a trade from Memphis during mid-July. It appears the Kings now have other plans for that roster spot, however. Davis is a candidate to land with another team for training camp considering he showed flashes last season. Across 15.2 minutes, he averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and over half a block on 60.8 percent shooting.