Kings' Deyonta Davis: Waived by Kings
Davis was waived by the Kings on Saturday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Davis was acquired in a trade from Memphis during mid-July. It appears the Kings now have other plans for that roster spot, however. Davis is a candidate to land with another team for training camp considering he showed flashes last season. Across 15.2 minutes, he averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and over half a block on 60.8 percent shooting.
