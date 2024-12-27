Sabonis (illness) did not practice Friday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The star big man was held out of Thursday's loss to the Pistons due to the illness, and his absence from practices bodes poorly for his status in Saturday's game against the Lakers. Alex Len and Trey Lyles both saw extended playing time in Sabonis' absence, and the 28-year-old can be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup until the team provides another update.