Sabonis (illness) wasn't present at shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Pistons, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Sabonis is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest due to an illness. However, the star big man's absence from shootaround is a bad sign of his availability against Detroit.
